In the world of technology, each problem seems to have an innovative solution. Pollution? Electric cars. Diseases? Artificial intelligence for diagnoses. Decline in the birth rate? More efficiently induced babies. This is what some of the most influential billionaires of Silicon Valley think so, who have turned birth into their new crusade.

But, Is it a genuine attempt to save civilization or a dangerous ideological derivation?

Figures like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos are promoting the idea that low birth rate is an existential threat which can only be resolved with a demographic explosion. But behind this discourse a mixture of tenderness, economic interests and a disturbing desire to design the future of humanity tailored is hidden.

Pronatalism in Silicon Valley: Where does this idea arise?

The pronatalist movement is not new, but in recent years it has gained strength among the technological elite. The premise is simple: the population is aging, birth rates are falling in many developed countries and this could lead to economic and social collapse. To avoid it, Silicon Valley proposes a radical solution: foster large -scale reproduction.

Elon Musk has been one of the most vocal defenders of this idea, affirming on multiple occasions that “Low birth is the biggest threat to civilization”. Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, has suggested that humanity should expand beyond the earth, which would require mass population growth.

But, What really motivates these magnates? Is it a genuine concern about society or a way to guarantee the mastery of your own ideas about the future?

Low birth rate: a real problem, but with complex solutions

It is true that the birth fall raises challenges. Japan, for example, has been dealing with an aged population and a stagnant economy for decades. Europe faces similar problems, with policies that try to encourage birth without much success.

However, Silicon Valley’s approach ignores the deep causes of the phenomenon. Low birth rate is not only due to the lack of incentives, but to factors such as:

The high cost of life and housing in many cities.

The difficulty of reconciling work and family.

Economic and work uncertainty.

Cultural changes that prioritize personal fulfillment on reproduction.

Instead of addressing these problems with public policies or structural changes, the technological elite is committed to simplistic solutions: more babies, regardless of conditions.

From pronatalism to eugenism: the risks of this obsession

Silicon Valley’s enthusiasm for birth is not exempt from dangers. Some of his proposals have been criticized for remembering eugenic ideologies of the past. In certain circles, the conversation about the increase in birth mixes with ideas about what kind of people should reproduce.

For example, the technological tycoon Bryan Johnson, known for his search for longevity at all costshas talked about using science to “optimize” human reproduction. Others have suggested that intellectual and economic elites have a “responsibility” of having more children to guarantee the future of civilization.

This speech raises disturbing questions such as who decides what kind of families should grow or if birth will become a privilege of elites.

The role of Neuralink, Elon Musk’s company

Another dimension of this phenomenon is the role of technology in reproduction. Companies like Neuralink (from Musk) are exploring brain-machine interfaces that could transform parenting and learning. Genetic engineering and artificial intelligence could also be used to influence the development of future generations.

The rise of subrogated pregnancy and the possibility of developing artificial uters could convert reproduction into a process controlled by corporations. This opens ethical debates about the right to reproductive autonomy and the risks of commercializing birth.

What is behind this obsession?

Beyond the speeches about the future of humanity, The interest of the technological elite in birth also responds to economic interests. A growing population guarantees more consumers, more workers and more influence for those who control the markets.