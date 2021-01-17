“How strange. Well, let’s get back to work.”Elon Musk replied on Twitter to one of his 42.3 million followersWhen he told him that he was the richest man on the planet since last week. Indeed, the founder and CEO of Tesla owns an estimated fortune of US $ 182.9 billion and he just surpassed Jeff Bezos in the Billionaires rankings produced by Forbes in real time. Bloomberg considered that “possibly it is the fastest wealth creation in history”.

About to turn 50, this baby boomer is a celebrity on social media, considered by many as a prophet of high tech. An exaggeration? Something very recent. Faced with a change in WhatsApp security policies, Musk posted as a recommendation on Twitter “Use Signal”, an alternative messaging application. “Something predictable and logical, Signal shares rose 6,300% and in a short time they went from US $ 0.60 to US $ 38.70 ”, recalls Claudio Zuchovicki, an analyst specialized in finance.

The story is known. The mistake made a homonymous American family company (Signal Advance) one of the most valuable, “All for a mistake”Zuchovicki clarifies. Subsequently the stock fell but did not return to the starting point: This Friday it was around US $ 13.

Musk is an exponent of the new generation of entrepreneurs “influencers”along with Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese giant Alibaba, and the creator of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. They contrast with the profile of the “old” evangelists tech like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and even Jeff Bezos. And also with the emergence of the new breed of investors, whose decisions “they no longer feed on financial numbers of the companies, but because of the behavior of their leaders ”, interprets María Van Morlegan, from Investing in the Stock Market.

In China, Jack Ma is the image of success. Until very recently, he was known as “Daddy Ma, he had rock star fancies, he even participated in a kung fu short film and a painting of yours together with artist Zeng Fanzhi was auctioned at Sotheby’s in US $ 5.4 million. A billionaire and a transgressor, Jack Ma has not appeared in public for almost 3 months after pronouncing strong criticism of the Chinese regulatory system. Still, Forbes estimates that the owner of the “Chinese Amazon” has a fortune of nearly $ 60 billion and occupies the 20th place in the ranking of the richest.

Ma’s influence declined, but his example serves to illustrate the behavior of the stock markets today. “This following the successful is not something new. It used to be the same with Warren Buffett, George Soros or Bill Gates, for example. The difference is the times, the speed of response of investors to opinions. Many feel that they could miss the train if they don’t get on time, ”says Martín Kalos, economist at the EPyCA consultancy. The other factor, adds the specialist, “is the ease offered by platforms and applications to invest in stocks”.

Speed ​​and precision are water and oil, as the Signal case demonstrates. The co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, try to cultivate the low profile but do not escape the general rule. The 44-year-old, with a hipster beard and a nose piercing, has a fortune of US $ 12.3 billion from his shareholding in the “little bird” company and is also a celebrity for Silicon Valley. Like Musk, considers himself a fan of cryptocurrencies. He came to reveal, last March, that he allocated US $ 10,000 a week to buy bitcoins.

“Today, speed is more important than precision. People are more concerned with the speed of events and a tweet than the hard facts, and that can be misleading. Credibility is the most important challenge for these personalities, ”says analyst Mauro Cognetta.

Zuchovicki raises another trade-off between the ability of large entrepreneurs to anticipate trends and their ability to create a company. “A company is made by management and the merit is to create a structure that makes them expendable,” stressed the expert. “Today Apple is bigger than when Jobs was. Bezos was more successful than Amazon when selling books and is now a logistics company because they have the ability to anticipate trends. Musk created PayPal and later with Tesla he bet on electric cars. However, there is no unanimous answer. We are buyers of stories, Musk offers one and that is his credit”, He analyzed.

The truth is that Tesla’s actions, in the midst of a pandemic, they quadrupled their value. Van Morlegan underlines the ups and downs in the market valuation of Tesla, which this Friday was around US $ 781,000 million. “The permanent alterations in your quote is not based on short-term sales of the company, but are affected by any communication or expression from your CEO“, He says and adds:” In just one year, the stock went from US $ 250 to US $ 900 and then fell to US $ 500 “.

Despite being aware of the magnitude of his influence, Musk acknowledges that it is a compulsive tweeter. “Sometimes I go crazy on Twitter”, confessed at some point. That compulsion to send messages and opinions through the social network has already caused headaches. Like when he came to consider in public that Tesla shares were “too high” and caused a collapse in the price of his own company’s shares.

Kalos argues that volatility in the stock market is due to unavoidable speculative currents. “That is a disadvantage, because it implies a very great risk and a misunderstanding can lead a company to ruin. But the advantages of the stock market far outweigh the disadvantages, because it allows companies to obtain cheap financing, “he said.

The Signal error has another edge. After Musk’s tweet, the app was downloaded by 100,000 users in just a few hours.

Tesla sold 500,000 units last year and became profitable for the first time.

Tesla, more valuable than 14 automakers put together

This Friday and in a day with many ups and downs, Tesla reached a market valuation of US $ 781,000 million. A figure equivalent to the market value of the world’s top 14 automakers (US $ 784,000 million), according to a report prepared by analyst Mauro Cognetta. Translated: Tesla is worth about the same as Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Daimler AG, Honda, Hyundai, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, Suzuki, Nissan, Subaru, and Renault, all put together. Compared, Tesla represents the same value as 41 Ferrari, the luxury car team.

Created in 2003, Tesla became an aspirational brand. It currently has 48,000 employees, shipped 500,000 units last year, which allowed it to bill US $ 28,000 million. After many years of losses, “became profitable very recently: only US $ 525 million ”, explained Cognetta.

Analysts agree that Tesla’s valuation is a phenomenon based on future expectations from a company that anticipated the rise of electric cars. It will be necessary to see if they are fulfilled.

“When I say something, it usually happens. Maybe not when I expect it, but it usually happens “Musk bragged long ago, trying to convince the world, especially investors, of the viability of his futuristic projects. The phrase rose to prominence in June last year, when his Falcon 9 rocket took off bound for the International Space Station with two astronauts aboard.

It’s a historic event – it’s NASA’s first joint mission with a private company, Space X, one of Musk’s creatures. About to turn 50, Musk is revealed by the dream of conquering Mars. In fact, last week he revealed that he decided to put most of his properties up for sale. “It will take a lot of resources to build a city on Mars,” he said.