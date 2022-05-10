the billionaire Elon Musk assured that if the agreement to buy Twitter goes ahead, he will lift the veto in the social network to former US President Donald Trumpwhose account has been closed since the assault on the Capitol by thousands of his followers in 2021.

“I would reverse the permanent veto. But I’m not the owner of Twitter yet, so this isn’t something that’s going to happen for sure.“Musk explained in an interview in the framework of the automobile conference that the newspaper ‘Financial Times’ celebrates this Tuesday.

I think it was a mistake because it marginalized much of the country and ultimately didn’t result in Donald Trump having no voice.

The CEO of Tesla described the closure of Trump’s account as a mistake, saying that it has alienated a large part of the United States and that, in addition, it did not prevent the former president (2017-2021) from continuing to communicate with his followers.

He also said that it was a decision “morally wrong” and that while you agree to the removal of specific messages on Twitter that violate its rules of use and the temporary suspension of repeat users, He does not believe that permanent bans on people should exist on the social network.

“Permanent bans should be extremely rare and reserved for accounts run by bots or engaging in aggressive advertising. I think Donald Trump’s was not the right kind of veto“said the tycoon.

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk

On March 28, Twitter’s board of directors accepted Musk’s $44 billion takeover offerat a rate of 54.20 dollars per share, although the operation must still be approved by regulators.

The businessman of South African origin, very fond of this social network, has presented himself as a defender of “freedom of expression” on the platform and now it seems to carry that mission by flag in its new conquest.

Donald Trump’s veto

Trump is banned from what was his favorite social network during his Presidency. The veto occurred in January 2021, when Twitter considered that he had published messages inciting thousands of his followers to storm the US Capitol. while the inauguration of his successor and current president was celebrated, Joe Biden.

What was the capture of the United States Capitol? | Time El Tiempo reconstructs the previous days that triggered the seizure of the United States Capitol in Washington, on January 6, 2021. The event, without precedent in American history, ended the lives of 5 people.

I hope Elon buys Twitter because it will improve it

The former president has assured that even if Musk allows him to return to Twitter, he has no intention of doing so.and that he prefers to use his own social network, Truth Social, as the only channel.

“I will not go to Twitter, I will stay in Truth (truth, in Spanish) – Trump said in statements to the television network ‘Fox’ at the end of April – I hope that Elon buys Twitter because he will improve it and he is a good man, but I am going to stay in Truth “.

