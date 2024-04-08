A Brazilian Supreme Court judge included Elon Musk among the targets of an ongoing investigation into the spread of fake news and opened a separate investigation into Tesla's owner for alleged obstruction.

In his decision, Judge Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk began conducting a “disinformation campaign” posts about the Supreme Court's actions, and that Musk continued to do so notably by commenting that his social media company X would stop complying with court orders to block certain accounts on the platform.

“There flagrant obstruction of Brazilian justice, the incitement to crime, the public threat to disobey court orders and the platform's future lack of cooperation are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil,” de Moraes wrote.