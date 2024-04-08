A Brazilian Supreme Court judge included Elon Musk among the targets of an ongoing investigation into the spread of fake news and opened a separate investigation into Tesla's owner for alleged obstruction.
In his decision, Judge Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk began conducting a “disinformation campaign” posts about the Supreme Court's actions, and that Musk continued to do so notably by commenting that his social media company X would stop complying with court orders to block certain accounts on the platform.
“There flagrant obstruction of Brazilian justice, the incitement to crime, the public threat to disobey court orders and the platform's future lack of cooperation are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil,” de Moraes wrote.
What is Musk under investigation for?
Musk will be investigated for alleged intentional criminal exploitation of X as part of an investigation into a network of people known as digital militias who allegedly spread defamatory fake news and threats against Supreme Court justices, according to the text of the court decision. The new investigation will look into whether Musk engaged in obstruction, criminal organization and incitement.
The Attorney General of Brazil Jorge Messias wrote Saturday evening that it is urgent for Brazil to regulate social media platforms. “We cannot live in a society where billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and enable themselves to violate the rule of law, not respecting court orders and threatening our authorities. Social peace is non-negotiable “.
In March, Elon Musk and X were sued by former Twitter executives for wrongful termination.
