Elon Musk has regained the title of the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg count. The Tesla CEO was ousted from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December last year, putting Musk in second place on the list for more than two months.

On Monday, however, Bloomberg reported that a rally in Tesla stock has propelled Musk back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index. Musk’s net worth was about $187.1 billion as of Monday after markets closed, according to Bloomberg, surpassing only Musk’s $185.3 billion fortune. Arnault.

While Tesla’s stock fell sharply last year amid Musk’s troubled takeover of Twitter and a broader tech market downturn, shares of the electric vehicle maker have since risen in 2023.

Musk may hold the current title of the richest person in the world, but he also holds the record for the largest fortune ever lost by anyone in history. Late last year, Musk became the first person to lose $200 billion in wealth – after his net worth dropped from around $340 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion in December 2022.