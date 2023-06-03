You will certainly know Elon Musk, we are talking about the CEO of Tesla and now also the CEO of Twitter, which he acquired several months ago and of which we are talking to you very often between criticisms and more. In any case, today we don’t want to talk about social networks or electric cars, but we want to bring you the ranking of the richest men according to Bloomberg!

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world again!

That Elon Musk is certainly one of the richest men in the world is not surprising news, but know that according to the latest ranking drawn up by Bloomberg, Musk would be the richest man ever! A title that he actually already had in January 2021, but then losing his position, leaving room for Arnault and Jeff Bezos.

Well, after seeing a spike this May thanks to a surge in Tesla’s shares, and after the collapse of shares in the French conglomerate of Arnault, now Elon Musk regains first place on the podium, recording a net worth of 192 billion dollars.

A truly mind-boggling figure that is obviously only slightly higher than the second-placed $187 billion, so who knows if Musk will be able to hold on to his place. Below we leave you the updated top 10!