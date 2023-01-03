American billionaire Elon Musk has become the first person to lose $200 billion of his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
According to the index, Musk’s wealth, CEO of Tesla electric cars, SpaceX space technology, and the social networking platform Twitter, has now reached $ 137 billion, after it had reached its peak of $ 340 billion, with which it topped the list of the world’s wealthy more than a year ago.
Musk is now the second richest person in the world behind Bernard Arnault, chairman of the fashion and cosmetics group LVHM.
Bloomberg News Agency indicated that an essential part of Musk’s wealth is his stake in Tesla, which lost about half of its market value over the past year, after Musk sold a quantity of its shares to finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Tesla’s stock was also negatively affected by the disappointing quarterly results due to the continued disruption of production in its factories in Shanghai, China, as a result of measures to combat the emerging Corona virus. Tesla shares were traded on April 13 at $340,79, before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was revealed.
Since then, the stock has lost about 60% of its value, and its current price is less than $125. At the same time, Arnault’s wealth is currently $ 162 billion, as he lost only $ 15 billion over the past year.
Arnault became the first European person to top Bloomberg’s list of world billionaires.
#Elon #Musk #person #lose #billion
Leave a Reply