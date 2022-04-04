One of the most controversial figures today is the businessman Elon Musk. The millionaire CEO from Tesla and SpaceX he is often in the middle of various discussions. Specially in Twitter where he remains very active and commenting on current situations.

Perhaps because of this relationship with Twitter is that Elon Musk decided to buy 9.2% in the shares of this social network. With this movement, the businessman has already become its majority shareholder and also had a positive impact on its stock prices, something that has not been seen since 2018.

Elon Musk sent Twitter stock soaring

After the news that Elon Musk acquired 9.2% of Twitter shares, its value skyrocketed on the stock market. This caused them to reach an increase of up to 26%, the largest in the company since 2018. According to data from Bloombergthe millionaire’s purchase had an estimated cost of 2.89 billion dollars.

The acquisition curiously occurs after Elon Musk Do a poll of your fans. He asked his more than 80 million followers if they considered that Twitter adhered to the principles of freedom of expression. The survey found that the majority felt this was not the case.

Furthermore, it seems that the wishes of Elon Musk to get more involved with Twitter have been around for a long time. According to the analyst, dan ivesbusinessman ‘his eyes are focused on twitter‘. In addition to this, he mentioned that the purchase of his shares could culminate in a ‘more aggressive owner role‘

Although there will be those who consider that Elon Musk could become the new owner of TwitterIt is not yet clear that this will happen. In accordance with Bloomberg, the manner in which the shares were acquired indicates that the investor is not seeking control of the company. Perhaps soon we will know what the billionaire has in his hands with this purchase.

