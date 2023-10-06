Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 21:34

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the financial market regulator in the country, is investigating whether billionaire Elon Musk violated securities laws by purchasing Twitter shares. The information was released by the news agency Bloomberg, this Wednesday, 5th. The owner of X, the current name of the platform, was reportedly called to testify, but did not attend the last testimony.

Musk has been under investigation since April 2022 when he began the process of purchasing Twitter for US$44 billion – before buying the social network, he acquired 9.2% of the shares, but only reported the transaction to the authorities the following month, which is contrary to the rules of the local regulator. The commission requested thousands of documents, including from other people involved in the transaction.

The businessman testified twice, in July 2022, and should have given a new testimony on September 15, 2023, he did not appear. According to the commission, the owner of X had made a series of objections to the investigation, claiming that the case should not be handled in San Francisco. Now, the SEC wants to force the billionaire to appear for new testimony.

During the process, investigators suggested new dates and the possibility of changing the location for collecting testimony to the city of Fort Worth, Texas, where Musk legally resides, but the businessman did not back down. In a statement, Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, confirmed the information, stating that the commission “took Mr. Musk’s testimony several times in this misguided investigation” and emphasized “enough is enough”.

The process takes place in a “continuous and non-public manner”. Statements and disclosures made about the stock transactions are being reviewed, according to a document filed in Federal Court in San Francisco. Hundreds of documents are already in the hands of US authorities.