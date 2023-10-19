Elon Musk could withdraw its social media platform xformerly known as Twitter, from Europe to effectively make it inaccessible throughout the continent, Business Insider reported. Reportedly, Musk is considering this measure to avoid compliance with the Digital Services Act, a regulation recently enacted by the European Commission.

The publication cited a person familiar with the company who stated that Musk has discussed the possibility of completely withdrawing the availability of x in Europe or block users in the European Union. The Digital Services Law came into effect in August across the European Union, requiring online platforms such as x and Meta Platforms Inc., have transparent systems for content moderation, as well as for the elimination of false and misleading information.

According to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, the Commission is officially “investigating compliance with x” with the Digital Services Law since last week.

The Commission has the power to impose “periodic sanctions” or fines that could reach up to 6 percent of a company’s overall revenue.

Elon Musk has fired the majority of the trust and security team of x. During the days before the era of Elon Musk in Twitterthe platform’s trust and safety team numbered hundreds of people, and the vast majority of them were laid off shortly after the business magnate bought the platform in October 2022.

The Business Insider report adds that Elon Musk considered the idea of ​​limiting access to Twitter to certain geographic areas almost immediately after taking control of the company.

“This is part of the reason he dismantled international teams when he had the chance,” Business Insider quoted a source familiar, referring to the thousands of employees at Twitter that Musk fired after taking control of the company.

The report also adds that Musk considered the idea of ​​reducing the international presence of Twitter when he ordered the permanent closure of the company’s offices in Europe and India, as well as those in Australia, Africa and South Korea. Reportedly, Musk suggested then that the platform, at the time known as Twittershould operate in the countries where it was most popular, especially the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Europe represents approximately 9 percent of the global monthly active user base of xaccording to data from Apptopia cited by Business Insider.

Via: Wio News

Editor’s note: A long time ago I decided to grab a bucket of popcorn and watch this ship sink. In the meantime, follow me on TikTok :V