According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk would be about to launch a new startup dedicated toartificial intelligence call X.AIwhich will compete directly with OpenAI, currently the market leader.

According to the report, Musk created X.AI in Nevada last month and authorized the sale of 100 million shares of the company. According to registration of the sameMusk is the sole director, with Jared Birchall, a confidant and director of Musk’s family office, serving as his secretary.

The news corroborates that of the Financial Times who wanted Musk busy assembling his team of researchers and engineers specialized in artificial intelligence, with the search for personnel that has also extended to rival companies such as DeepMind of alphabet (Google).

According to the Financial Times, Musk spoke to several investors about SpaceX and Tesla to get funds for his startup.

The name of the new company would come from Musk’s dream of creating an application called x that does a little bit of everything and includes all its activities. Musk recently changed the name of his Twitter company, his social network, renaming it X Corp, moving it from Delaware to Nevada. X Corp is controlled by another company called X Holdings Corp.

Just recently Musk had expressed concern about the dangers of artificial intelligence, asking for regulation and a six-month stop.