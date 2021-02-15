Billionaire Elon Musk makes no secret of his fury for Clubhouse, the fashion social network. After his auspicious debut in early February, the richest man in the world invited Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to have a conversation on the social audio network that is a trend in Silicon Valley, a proposal that they considered as “interesting” from the Kremlin.

Founder of electric vehicle maker Tesla and space company SpaceX, Musk raised the idea in a tweet: “Would you like to meet me for a conversation at the Clubhouse?”he wrote, tagging the official Kremlin account in English. “It would be a great honor for me to speak with you,” added the billionaire in Russian.

Consulted on Monday by the press, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, described the proposal as “very interesting.”

“But, first you have to understand what this means, what it specifically proposes (…), before answering, “he said, recalling at the same time that Putin” does not use social networks. “

Putin does not use social media. Reuters

Clubhouse “armored” against China

Researchers at the Stanford University Internet Observatory (California, USA) demonstrated that the Chinese government could access Clubhouse user data, including raw audio material, due to the application’s data protection practices .

As confirmed by the Stanford Internet Observatory in a statement, the Clubhouse audio application uses Agora as its support infrastructure, a Chinese provider of voice and video engagement software in real time based in Shanghai and Silicon Valley, California.

Agora provides the basic infrastructure so that other applications, such as Clubhouse, can focus on interface design and other specific functionality.

Analysts showed that Clubhouse’s outgoing web traffic is directed to servers operated by Agora.

At the time of joining a channel, a package directed to the Agora support infrastructure is generated, and that contains metadata about each user, including their unique Clubhouse identification number and the identification of the room they are joining.

That metadata is sent in plain text (not encrypted) over the Internet, which means that anyone with access to a user’s network traffic can access them. Therefore, “a spy could know if two users are talking to each other, for example, detecting if those users are joining the same channel,” the researchers explain.

Clubhouse is based on audio messages.

Also, Agora might have access to raw audio material Clubhouse. This implies that if the audio is not end-to-end encrypted (E2EE), something that analysts say is “extremely unlikely,” Agora could intercept, transcribe and store the audio.

In its defense, Agora claims that it does not store user audio or metadata, except for monitor network quality and bill your customers.

As Agora is based in the US and China, it is subject to the cybersecurity law of the People’s Republic of ChinaTherefore, “if the Chinese Government determines that an audio message endangers national security, Agora would be legally obliged to help the Government locate and store it”, determines the Stanford Internet Observatory.

The Chinese government could legally enforce audio or other user data stored in China if Clubhouse has a partner or subsidiary in China with access to the data. Therefore, if Clubhouse stores its audio in the US, and does not have a Chinese partner that stores the data in China, the Chinese government will probably could not use legal process to get Clubhouse audio data.

However, “if the Chinese government could obtain audio directly from the Clubhouse support infrastructure in Agora, it may not resort to using international legal channels to search for the data,” the researchers explain.

At the moment, Clubhouse reported, in a statement sent to the Observatory, that they are implementing changes to add encryption and additional locks and prevent Clubhouse customers from transmitting IP addresses with user data to Chinese servers.

With information from agencies.

