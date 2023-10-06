Here is another setting that Elon Musk has made in xthe social network formerly known as Twitterwhich will surely bother some people: The site and its apps no longer display the headline for articles shared on x. In August, Musk confirmed that the change was underway:

“This comes directly from me. It will greatly improve the aesthetics.”

Musk has also revealed that he is not a fan of the links posted on x, since they drive people away from the service, and the platform’s content algorithm prioritizes links less. In response to someone who shared data purporting to show a sharp decline in referrals to news sites since x and Facebook in the last two years, published on October 3:

“Our algorithm tries to optimize the time spent in xso the links don’t get as much attention, because there’s less time spent if people click and leave.” Musk He added: “It is best to publish content extensively on this platform.”

The change will alter the way media companies and publishers share content on x, since without the headline below the image, a post will lack context unless the headline is included as post text (or unless the headline is included in the image shared with the article). Articles shared on x They still link back to the original site by clicking on the featured image. Some users of x reported that as of Wednesday they were still seeing headlines in articles on their timeline.

Meanwhile, Musk has routinely shown antagonism toward the media and has defended “citizen journalists” who publish text, audio and video directly to the platform.

“Citizen journalism breaks the monopoly held by a handful of editors, naturally they don’t like that,” he tweeted in May.

Musk removed the New York Times’ verification mark (citing the outlet’s refusal to pay for verified status), then restored it, before removing it again. Banned (then unblocked) journalists whose accounts were suspended because Musk He claimed they had “doxed” by posting links to an account that tracked his private jet. And after eliminating the public relations department of Twitter, caused the media contact email account to automatically respond with a poop emoji. (An email sent Wednesday to the public relations inbox of x requesting information resulted in an auto-reply message saying: “We are busy at the moment, please come back later.”)

Among other changes that Musk has done since he took over Twitter in October 2022: Scrapped name and logo Twitter in favor of x, your favorite letter of the alphabet; updated the checkmark program to allow any paid subscriber to get one (and removed blue checkmarks from celebrity accounts, before restoring many of them just days later); and oversaw mass layoffs that eliminated 80% of the company’s workforce.

Musk He also recently said that x “will seek to have a small monthly payment for the use of the system x” of “a few dollars or something” because “it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.”

Musk is still the controller X/Twitter and has said that he continues to lead the company’s product and technology teams (while also serving as CEO of tesla and SpaceX and supervises other projects). He hired former NBCUniversal sales chief Linda Yaccarino as CEO to manage business operations.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: It’s the first thing I half liked that this guy did with the social network. I hated those headers and above all, their aesthetics. I think it is better to have a creative copy and an image with a link to the note. However, I totally disagree with your disdain for the media, your so-called citizen journalists can viralize more fake news on a monumentally larger scale than a verified media outlet. I wish someone would create Trinador.com or something like that.