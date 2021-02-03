The American company Neuralink, which is the founder of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, revealed that he has a testing facility where he has a laboratory monkey with an implant in his skull that “can play video games” with his mind.

“We have a monkey with a wireless implant in his skull, with little cables, he can play video games with his mind, “Musk said in a talk on various topics on the new social network. Club House.

The entrepreneur added that an inspector from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) described the Neuralink laboratory as “the most beautiful monkey facility” they have ever seen.

In a humorous tone, the businessman assured that Neuralink wants the animals to “play ‘mind-pong’ among themselves.” Musk advanced that the videos of the ape with the chip would be launching soon, maybe in a month.

Illustrative photo

“We went the extra mile for the monkeys,” Musk said. “One of the things we’re trying to find out is whether we can get the monkeys to play Mind Pong with each other. That would be great”.

The billionaire explained in his latest tweets that the goal of the ‘startup’ in the short term is resolve brain injuries and spinal column, while, in the long term, it would seek “the human / AI symbiosis”.

The South African businessman has said that among the potential capabilities of the technology that Neuralink is investigating is that of driving a Tesla car or playing video games with thoughtas well as saving and replaying memories or walking people with spinal cord damage again.

Animal implant

Last year it introduced Link V0.9, a 23 x 8 millimeter device that is cleanly implanted in the head by means of a robot (also designed by Neuralink) and that allows record neural activities.

In the demo, Musk used Gertrude the pig. Through it, she was telling how the system would work, based on a small probe with more than 3,000 electrodes connected to flexible wires, thinner than a human hair. With them you can monitor the activity of 1,000 neurons.

This information is sent to a computer or a cell phone through Bluetooth technology and can be removed whenever you want without leaving sequelae. A “Fitbit for the brain,” he called it.

Musk reported that the first applications in humans will be medical – to solve neurological problems such as memory loss, blindness or depression, among others – and that later there will be no limits.

They speak of a direct link between the human brain and artificial intelligence, updating cognitive levels (such as software or operating system), storing memories in memory and even communication between people, brain to brain.

