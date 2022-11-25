After intervening decisively on the company, Elon Musk wants to “fix” Twitter, but relies on a controversial figure.

Another coup of his for Elon Musk who, after acquiring Twitter, having launched full-scale layoffs and bizarre subscription services, is now looking for ways to fix it. The billionaire has in fact hired George Hotz for a three-month internship, after obviously studying his ideas on Twitter, where he is always very active. Hotz has made a name for himself not only for his stormy past with Musk, but also for a couple of swashbuckling adventures in gaming.

Elon Musk and the “Twitter Mission” —

George Hotz is in fact known for having carried out the jailbreaking of the iPhone carrier-lock and for having hacked PlayStation 3 back in 2011. With such a curriculum, Musk thought it well that he could revive Twitter, after having tried to hire him already at the time of Tesla (the negotiations failed due to a lack of agreement on the terms of the hiring). Hotz then founded Comma AI, promising to develop autonomous driving software similar to that of the billionaire’s company; promise which the latter said he doubted because the computer scientist would not have had “remarkable engineering validation capabilities”. Which, now, hasn’t stopped him from signing him to his Twitter team.

Hotz’s Goals —

The story is even more curious when one considers that Hotz accepted not only a three-month internship instead of a full job, but even to work (apparently) only to be maintained in San Francisco, where the cost of rents and living in general , like the work, is exorbitant. Now, the hacker has just twelve weeks to fix Twitter. His plans? First of all, the idea is to remove the login popup that appears after scrolling too long without being logged in or having an account. After that, improve the relevance of research results, a topic that has always been controversial given that relevance will always, or almost always, remain a subjective and extemporaneous factor. But “if I could just get rid of the pop-up, I’d still consider my internship a win,” he tweeted. “I have a Chrome extension on my laptop to block it”. Declarations, and indeed the character himself, which have not found a very warm welcome overseas, as evidenced by articles such as the one that appeared in Kotaku summary of the story.