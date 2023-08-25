Tesla investors can expect an average of about $12,000 in their account because of a tweet from Elon Musk.

A large group of investors in Tesla can expect an average of about $ 12,000 per person for the losses incurred. In 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said something stupid on what was then just called Twitter.

He posted a tweet that he had secured financing for the car manufacturer $420 per share withdraw from the stock market. But at the end of the day, you guessed it, that didn’t happen at all.

Price movements

What such a message on social media can bring about became clear once again in this case. Tesla’s share price went all the way and the US stock market watchdog SEC accused Elon of fraud.

Musk settled for $40 million and had to step down as chairman of the company for a period of three years.

Now the SEC wants to pay the investors $40 million plus interest. 3,350 claims are paid out, which averages out to just over $12,400 per investor, the AD calculates for us.

Only half

According to the stock market watchdog, however, this is only half of the damage of 80 million that Tesla investors lost after the price movements following the tweet. Those investors themselves are talking about a loss of $ 12 billion. Then 40 million is just a cloth against the bleeding.

Innocent

Those same investors have also lost their lawsuit against Musk. In February, a jury ruled that Elon Musk was not guilty of misleading the tweet. This makes this $ 12,000 the highest achievable for poor investors.

