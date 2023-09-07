CNN: Musk blocked the work of Starlink in the Crimea region and thwarted the sabotage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the American company SpaceX, Elon Musk, limited the operation of the Starlink satellite Internet system in Ukraine. This is stated in the published fragments of his biography.

He shut down Starlink near Crimea to thwart Ukraine’s drone attack on Russia’s Navy

Starlink was not meant for wars. It was created so that people can watch Netflix, relax, study remotely and do good, peaceful things, not for drone strikes. Elon MuskCEO of SpaceX

Drones filled with explosives had already approached the Russian fleet, but suddenly “lost contact and harmlessly washed ashore”

Ukrainian officials tried to persuade Musk to return the connection

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov urged Musk to restore satellites. “I just want you – the man who is changing the world with technology – to know this,” he wrote to Musk.

Musk responded that he was impressed with the design of the underwater drones, but would not reactivate communications because Kyiv “is now going too far and could suffer a strategic defeat.”

Musk feared that a strike on Crimea would provoke a Russian response

Musk’s decision, which prompted Ukrainian officials to beg him to turn the satellites back on, was driven by fear that Russia would retaliate with a nuclear weapon against Ukraine’s attack on Crimea. This fear was caused in him by conversations with high-ranking Russian officials.

After this incident, representatives of the White House spoke with the businessman, who voiced their concern.

Previously, Musk provided assistance to Ukraine

He not only provided Starlink terminals, which are actively used by the Ukrainian military, but also donated $100 million to Ukraine. Last October, Musk proposed his plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, he called for the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the re-holding of referendums under the supervision of the UN in the territories that have recently joined Russia.

I donated $100 million to Ukraine, how much did you donate? By the way, we refused the money of the US Department of Defense Elon MuskAmerican entrepreneur

The businessman’s statements caused a great resonance. In particular, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, called on Musk-owned US company SpaceX to choose a side after it restricted the access of military drones in Ukraine to Starlink. SpaceX President Gwynn Shotwell said the company was not designed to be a weapon.