Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed a temporary restriction on reading posts on the social network

American entrepreneur, Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the number of posts to view per day. About it informs CNBC.

It is noted that unverified users will be able to see only six hundred publications per day, and verified users – six thousand. At the same time, no more than three hundred publications per day will be available for viewing to new users. The restrictions are temporary.

It is clarified that many users who have tried to post or read content on the Twitter website or mobile app have encountered the “Limit exceeded” or “Unable to receive tweets” error message.

Musk explained that this decision is due to the struggle with the “extreme level” of data collection and system manipulation. The businessman did not specify the specific terms of the restrictions. According to him, the situation should be sorted out soon.

Other innovations in Twitter

In June, Musk confirmed plans to rebrand Twitter. “True,” Musk tweeted in response to a T(w)itter Daily News report that the current social media name and blue bird logo could be replaced by an X.

Musk also promised that the social network will soon feature video and audio calls. He noted that voice and video chats will be available to everyone who is registered on the platform.

You can chat with people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number Elon Musk Twitter owner, head of Tesla and SpaceX

In addition, in May, the owner of the social network added end-to-end encryption of private messages.

Musk previously announced the monetization of user-generated content on Twitter. According to him, any material can be made paid: both text and video. To do this, the user needs to select “Monetization” in the settings, he noted.

The billionaire also emphasized that the social network will not receive any commissions for the first 12 months.

Our goal is to maximize the prosperity of authors. You can leave our platform at any time and take your work with you. Elon Musk Twitter owner, head of Tesla and SpaceX

In January, Elon Musk announced a massive update to Twitter that would allow long-form posts. In addition, the entrepreneur promised significant changes to the network interface, but did not provide details on this.

Twitter CEO Post

Elon Musk completed the Twitter acquisition on October 27, 2022. The contract amount was $44 billion. On October 28, it became known that the entrepreneur took over the company and fired the previous management.

Twitter founder and former head Jack Dorsey criticized Musk’s purchase of the company. When asked if the billionaire is a good manager, he answered in the negative. Dorsey also said he felt the deal was rushed.

I (…) don’t think the board should have forced the sale Jack Dorsey Founder and former head of Twitter

In addition, in his social networks, the former head of Twitter wrote that with the arrival of Musk at the company, “everything went wrong.”

In May 2023, Musk announced that he would step down as CEO of Twitter within six weeks. He also revealed that he has hired a new CEO. The entrepreneur added that he will take the post of executive chairman and technical director of the company.

Linda Iaccarino, a top manager at the NBCUniversal media company, was named as a likely successor to Musk.

Obviously, Linda’s attraction [Яккарино] will allow me to spend more time on Tesla than I will Elon Musk Twitter owner, head of Tesla and SpaceX

The businessman urged not to judge Iaccarino in advance and recalled that he takes a categorical position in the field of protecting freedom of speech, even if this leads to losses.