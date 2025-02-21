For now it has not yet been officially proven that there is no life beyond our planet, and therefore so far international collaboration in space has been worthy of praise. The biggest example of this is International Space Station (ISS), the space project that brings together five space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), the European Space Agency (Europe), Jaxa (Japan) and CSA ( Canada).

Despite the ups and downs of relations between these countries, especially Russia and the US, collaboration has remained in space on the occasion of achieving the objectives and being able to carry out the necessary investigations to continue exploring the space.

They are already 25 years since the creation of ISSand although it has constantly worked on its maintenance, the truth is that this station has the days counted. The ISS agreed plan was Keep the operational station until 2030 and then tow it with a specialized ship for its atmospheric reentryand it was Elon Musk and his company Space X who were chosen to design said trailer.

But it seems that the rush have entered Musk, and now as part of being the richest man in the world, he is Trump’s whisper, He has in his hands an amount of power and influence, which occurs to him, something that can become reality. Musk’s dream is to conquer Mars, he already has several open fronts for this, but he still does not have the resources to build the rocket that is necessary to reach the red planet.

Therefore, he wants to start with the exorbitation of the ISS, because according to him this “It has already fulfilled its purpose. There is very little incremental utility“, And what we should do is focus on what he wants, which is to go to Mars.” The decision depends on the president but my recommendation is that it is done as soon as possible, “said the businessman. “I recommend doing it in two years.”

This would mean that ideally for Musk should be Jubilate the ISS by 2027, three years before what had been agreedeither. It should be noted that the US is a main piece in the ISS, along with Russia that has also shown interest in leaving before 2030, so Both have enough power to decide on the future of this space station.

But let’s not forget that there are other nations in that station, which have different projects prepared in these next years, such as the Spanish astronaut Pablo Álvarez who planned to climb to space before 2030.