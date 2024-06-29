AND

Tycoon Elon Musk has been the subject of controversy for various reasons that go beyond some business decisions that many have questioned. His personal life has also been under criticism, among other reasons because He has stated that since the population is decreasing, he has decided to do something about it and, so far, he already has 12 children.

At the beginning of 2024 the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, formerly Twitterbecame the father of his third child with Neuralink director Shivon Zilis.

With his most recent baby, the tycoon now has at least 12 children, half of whom were born in the last five years. He has declared himself in favor of birth control, claiming that the population is decreasing and that he plans to help prevent this crisis from affecting the world, even though official data from the United Nations project that the number of humans will continue to grow significantly over the next few years.

These have been Elon Musk’s couples and the little ones he has fathered with each of them.

Justine Wilson, Elon Musk’s first wife

Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, had their first child in 2002.However, unfortunately, she lost her life at just ten weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome.

In 2014, the couple welcomed their twins Griffin and Vivianthe latter declared herself transgender in 2022 and legally changed her name to Xavier Musk and it was also announced that she has no interest in being close to or related to her biological father.

Five years later, through an in vitro fertilization procedure, the couple had triplets: Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Musk and Wilson divorced in 2018.

Elon Musk and Grimes have the strangest names for their children

Despite Wilson’s next wife was actress Talulah Rileyhe did not have children with her, but he did have children with the Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes.

In May 2020 they welcomed X Æ A-Xii, although they had to change their name to comply with California laws on birth certificates. According to his parents, they simply call him X.

Then, Through a surrogate mother, they received their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, whom, they have stated, they simply call Y.

And last September they confirmed the arrival of a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, who is called Tau.

However, in 2023 Grimes He filed a court petition to retain custody of his three children. after having separated from Musk.

Elon Musk and Grimes have three children together. Photo:EFE Share

Shivon Zilis, the mother of Musk’s youngest son

In November 2021 Musk and Shivon Zilis had twins Strider and Azure apparently through in vitro fertilization.

And this weekend it was announced that The couple welcomed their third child in early 2024 whose name and gender have not yet been revealed.