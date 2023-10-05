Hanna everywhere on X. A like is not denied to anyone, the bot gives no respite. Elon Musk’s battle against fake accounts and bots, judging by what is happening today on the ‘former Twitter’, is not progressing very well. Among the trends, the Hanna trend stands out, fueled by the posts of hundreds of users put to the test by the intrusiveness of the attractive virtual girl. Everyone happens to receive likes from bots associated with photos of attractive young people, often in skimpy or non-existent clothes. Proceed by blocking the profile and continue. With Hanna, however, the situation appears uncontrollable. The like arrives, the profile is blocked and Hanna shows up again. New profile, new photo (with a few variations on the theme) and off with likes to anyone, always, on any topic.

An unstoppable invasion, there apparently is no solution. Or maybe yes, as Elon Musk hinted a couple of weeks ago in the conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “We are moving to have a small monthly payment for the use of the system”, said Musk, opening up to a version of payment for all. “We are about to present ourselves with a version at a reduced price, we want it to be a negligible amount. It’s a complex issue, but for me it’s the only real defense against the armies of bots.”