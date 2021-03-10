Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s fortune soared by a record $ 25 billion in one day, March 9. He almost caught up with the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, follows from data Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos has a capital of $ 180 billion, Musk lags behind him by $ 6 billion. Musk’s fortune jumped thanks to the rise in Tesla shares. They showed the maximum growth in a year – almost 20 percent.

At the end of trading on March 9, securities jumped 19.64 percent (to 673.58 dollars per share. Capitalization of the auto giant rose by 106.2 billion dollars, amounting to 646.6 billion. Tesla showed such results against the backdrop of news of increased sales in China) writes Reuters…

Previously, the company’s shares were down for five trading sessions in a row, having lost about 21 percent during this period. The securities peaked on January 26, when the capitalization rose to nearly $ 850 billion.

Musk lost his status as the richest man in the world on February 23. Then his fortune fell by $ 15 billion per day.