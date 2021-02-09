Elon Musk had announced two and a half weeks ago that he would donate $ 100 million to anyone who develops “the best technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions.” This Tuesday details of the contest were known, which will be managed by the Xprize foundation, which manages public technological contests: the maximum prize will be 50 million, will be distributed 25 scholarships Y it will last four years.

Xprize will divide the prize in up to 15 finalists with $ 1 million for each, along with three main winners, with 50 million for the Grand Prize winner, 20 million and 10 million respectively for second and third place. In addition, there are 25 student scholarships valued at 250,000 for students who participate in the competition.

Xprize is a non-profit organization dedicated to organizing similar ambitious technology competitions aimed at developing world-changing technologies.

The new competition hopes to fuel the development of a wide range of start-ups in a manner similar to the 10 million private spaceflight of 2004 called Ansari Xprize, which led the development of an entirely new era in the space industry.

The competition will officially begin on April 22, 2021, at which point the full guidelines will be made available and registration will open. Applicants will have up to four years to submit their solution, with the competition closing on Earth Day 2025 and initial prizes of 1 million distributed in 18 months after that. That will fund the teams to create their large-scale demos to compete for top prizes.

Reducing CO2, a challenge for Musk

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla. Reuters photo

Elon Musk has publicly stated his obsession with reducing carbon dioxide emissions. After all, he is the CEO of Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars that do not pollute in relation to traditional fuel-based ones.

The goal is to come up with new technologies for CO2 capture, to develop methods through which carbon dioxide can be actively removed from the atmosphere as a means to help prevent climate change. The total prize of 100 million looks for solutions that can “extract carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and lock it up permanently in an environmentally benign way. ”That is an ambitious goal, and one that seeks methods for carbon extraction that have a net negative effect on the overall global balance from the presence of this gas.

In order to win the award, solutions must be able to extract one ton of CO2 per day and be viable on a scaled and validated model at the time of submission, with the ability to take it to “gigaton levels“in commercially viable ways in the future.

Musk has frequently referred to climate change as an existential threat to humanity, and carbon sequestration is a key means of combating it.

CO2, or carbon dioxide, is a colorless, dense and not very reactive gas, which is part of the layer of the atmosphere closest to the earth. It has a great impact on the so-called greenhouse effect and its concentration has increased in the last 160 years, which is why it aims to find ways to reduce it.

There are methods of carbon sequestration, and some are at the center of startups and emerging businesses, such as the Canadian company Carbon Engineering, which uses CO2 extracted from the atmosphere to create new types of fuel. OR Air Vodka, a carbon negative vodka distilled using CO2 removed from the atmosphere.

Although there are some companies that pursue this goal, the problem is that it is generally very expensive to remove carbon in a way that is safe and does not have a subsequent impact on the environment.

Perhaps Musk’s incentive will help find the ultimate technology.

SL