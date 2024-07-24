“What has been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump. What I did was create a PAC, or Super PAC, whatever you want to call it. I just called it America PAC.” Elon Musk, in an interview Tuesday with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, denied giving or promising $45 million a month to Trump, significantly reducing his commitment to supporting the former president. Musk says he is not “joining the cult of personality.” And he corrected that his donations are “at a much lower level.”

The Wall Street Journal last week reported: “Musk said he intends to commit about $45 million a month” to a pro-Trump Super PAC, citing “people familiar with the matter.” But then it was Donald Trump himself, three days ago, during a weekend rally in Michigan, who amply confirmed it. The tycoon had said, in text form: “Elon Musk gives me $45 million a month.” “We need to make life beautiful for people like him.” “I love Elon Musk,” Trump shouted, “… Elon endorsed me the other day. I read — I didn’t even know. He didn’t tell me about it. He’s giving me $45 million a month. Not $45 million, he’s giving me $45 million a month. I talked to him a little while ago, I was on my way here, ‘How are you?’ He didn’t even tell me about it.” Now everything seems to be falling apart.

Musk reportedly pledged the record amount to America PAC, which he co-founded with other major conservative donors, the pledge coming the same day Trump named Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. But Musk has significantly toned down the pledge with Peterson, and then explained on his own social media account, X, that he will continue to support America PAC. He did not confirm or deny the $45 million figure, or what percentage of it will go toward supporting Trump: “I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level, and the core values ​​of the PAC are meritocracy and individual liberty,” he wrote in a post. “Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit and liberty.”

Musk had previously promised that he would not even indirectly interfere in the 2024 election. Then something changed. After the attack on Trump, the SpaceX (Starlink) and Tesla boss wrote: “I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery,” also posting a video on X of the former president standing and raising his fist after being hit in the ear. On Monday, Musk also explained why he should donate to a PAC, and not directly to a candidate: “You can donate money directly to candidates, but the amount is quite small. You can donate much more to… a Super PAC. There are various rules that govern the functioning of PACs and Super PACs, but certainly this allows much more money to enter the system than would otherwise be possible.” (yes. ia.)