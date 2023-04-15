San Francisco. Elon Musk last month registered an artificial intelligence (AI) company called X.AIbased in Nevada, according to an official document consulted by AFP in this state of the United States.

According to an article published by the Financial Times on Friday, the new company will compete with OpenAI, the Californian start-up that developed ChatGPT, an AI program capable of interacting with humans and producing all kinds of texts.

The success of this interface since its launch at the end of November has caused a competition in the development of this technology due to its great potential.

According to various specialized media, the owner of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX has hired Igor Babuschkin and Manuel Kroiss, both from DeepMind, the AI ​​branch of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), also involved in the dispute over control of this technology. .

This move by Musk clashes with a public stance he took himself last month, when he signed a call to pause AI development.

The hundreds of signatories who supported this text warned of the risks of this technology and asked themselves: “Is it desirable to develop non-human minds that, ultimately, could surpass us in number and intelligence and replace us?”

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, before leaving the company in 2018.

He has since criticized the company, including in a tweet last December in which he claimed that the AI ​​is being trained to be “woke” (a term for the American left), that is, to “lie”.

In the official registration document of X.AIdated March 9, 2023, appears as the only director Elon Musk and a secretary, Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who manages the billionaire’s fortune, according to the Financial Times newspaper.