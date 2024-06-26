Billionaire Elon Musk flew to the wedding of his ex-wife Talulah Riley

American billionaire Elon Musk attended the new wedding of his second and third wife Talulah Riley. How reports Daily Mail edition, she married actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The celebration took place in Great Britain in the county of Hertfordshire. “[Илон Маск] flew to the wedding on a private plane,” a source told the publication. “He was in the south of France, participating in a conference in Cannes.”

According to Daily Mail society columnist Richard Eden, this shows how close ex-spouses remain after a divorce. He quotes Riley, who once called Musk “the perfect ex-husband.”

Related materials:

Talulah Riley married Elon Musk twice: they first got married in 2010, divorced two years later, then remarried in 2015 and later separated for good. They have no children together.

Riley met her new husband, 34-year-old Brodie-Sangster, in 2021 while filming a series about the punk band Sex Pistols. The couple got engaged in July last year. Then Musk congratulated them on his social network X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk confirmed the birth of his eleventh child and gave an apocalyptic forecast. The mother is Siobhan Zilis, a top manager at Neuralink, a company founded by the billionaire.