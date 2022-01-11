In one of his last interviews in 2021, the mogul Elon musk gave five advice for young people who want to achieve something great in life or want to have a positive impact on the world.

The question was answered by the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Try to be helpful

This is the first tip you mentioned Musk. “Do things that are useful to your fellow men and to the world. It is difficult to be useful, very difficult”, He assured.

From his point of view, living a useful life is something that should be worth living: “That is a good life, a life worth living,” he added.

Work to be useful and contribute to society.

Contribute to society

“Are you contributing more than what you consume?“Asks the tycoon.

As a second piece of advice, he assured that young people should try to have “a positive net contribution to society.”

The only goal is not to be a leader

“Don’t try to be a leader for the sake of being a leader”Was another piece of advice that Munsk mentioned to Fridman.

The businessman explained that, many times, the people that the boss wants as leaders are the ones who do not really want to be, as a kind of paradox.

It’s not about being a leader for the sake of it, nor should it be your only goal, Musk said.

Just read

As a fourth piece of advice, the CEO of Tesla encouraged young people to read now “try to ingest as much information as possible and develop good general knowledge”.

He also advises sowing new knowledge, either through reading or meeting new people.

For Musk, it helps to learn a little about many things to get an idea of ​​the “knowledge landscape.”

“Because you may not know what really interests you,” he said.

In addition, reading can help you find that work in which your talents and interests.

Talk to others

This point would be related to the previous advice, as it is another way to obtain more knowledge.

“Talk to people from different walks of life and different industries, professionals, skills and occupations, just give it a try”, Is the last advice that the tycoon gave in the interview.

According to Musk, young people cannot miss the opportunity to learn as much as possible.

