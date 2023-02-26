Twitter product manager Esther Crawford has been fired in the latest round of cuts to the company by new owner, tycoon Elon Musk. Second the sources, Crawford would already be out of Twitter after having been the project leader of the paid version of the social network, Twitter Blue, relaunched in recent months because it began to bring the blue check of the verified profile to anyone who paid 8 dollars a month. The service is only available in English-speaking countries, but it has already been enough to create chaos and an avalanche of criticism. Crawford has also been following the payment service via Twitter that will debut in the app in the future. She is a loyal Musk, last year she had become famous for being immortalized while she slept at work. It’s just the latest in a series of shocking layoffs at the top of the social media that have killed at least 60 executives since Musk took over. You have commented in the past, from the inside: “Drastic cuts will be necessary for the company to survive, and this is regardless of who owns it”.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022