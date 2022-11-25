Despite the fact that Elon Musk had mentioned that the period of layoffs in Twitter had come to an end, it was recently revealed that more than 50 company employees have lost their jobssince his code was “not satisfactory”.

According to a report by journalists Alex Heath and Zoe Schiffer, on the night of Wednesday, November 23, prior to Thanksgiving, more than 50 Twitter employees received an email stating that his work did not meet the needs of the new management of the company, and were fired immediately. This was what was said about it:

“As a result of the recent code review exercise, your code has been determined to be unsatisfactory, and we regret to inform you that your employment with Twitter has been terminated effective immediately.”

Although the email did not have a signature, it has been pointed out that Musk was responsible for this message. As if that were not enough, other employees received an email as a warning, where it is mentioned that if their performance continues, they will be fired.

“The purpose of this written performance warning is to draw your attention to our concern regarding the quality of your ability to write code, and to define for you the seriousness of the situation, so that you can take immediate corrective action. Please note that failure to meet expectations could result in termination of your employment. Take this opportunity to restore our trust and demonstrate your contributions to the team and the company.”

Considering that this was carried out prior to a national holiday in the United States, the employees did not take this news in a pleasant way, and it is very likely that more protests will take place in the coming days. Without a doubt, an event that continues to paint a negative image for the company. On related topics, the PS3 hacker has joined Twitter. Likewise, these are the best Twitter alternatives.

Editor’s Note:

Elon Musk keeps cutting and cutting his staff. Although Twitter has also begun a hiring process, considering the company’s current situation, I highly doubt the engineers would be willing to submit to work under Musk.

Via: Alex Heath Y Zoe Schiffer