Several users of the X platform, bought like Twitter by the magnate Elon Musk in 2022, noticed at the end of last week that the company changed without warning data configuration to automatically train its new artificial intelligence (AI) model with all the tweets sent to the network. Grok, as the machine is called, intelligent which Musk is promoting for X, would be trained in this way with the publications of all its users without knowing it, unless they explicitly prevent this possibility in the platform settings.

This change in policies, without expressly notifying the Twitter usershas made eyebrows raise Privacy specialists and right on-line. Just two weeks ago, the European Commission opened proceedings against X for “deceiving users” with its use of the account verification system. This unexpected change could generate a new warning from regulators. A spokesperson for the Irish Data Protection Commission has already stated that they are “surprised” by this move and are awaiting a response from Musk’s team. Generally, the EU data regulation does not allow the use of pre-checked boxes or any other default consent method.

The way to deny X permission to collect data from each user’s posts is very simple, now that it has been revealed. Just go to the Grok settings (in this link or from Settings > Privacy & Security > Grok) and uncheck the option that says: “Allow your posts, as well as your interactions, entries, and results with Grok, to be used for training and improvement.” However, it can only be disabled in the web version, as the option is not available in the mobile app, which could undoubtedly cause more problems for Musk’s legal teams.

Screenshot of the X configuration that allows Grok training, checked by default.

In the additional information about that setup, X says that “to continually improve your experience, we may use your posts on X, as well as your interactions, inputs, and results as a user with Grok for training and improvement purposes.” It adds: “This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may be shared with our service provider xAI for such purposes.” That is, they will share those databases with xAI, the company created by Musk to rival OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT.

While it’s unclear when X began harvesting its users’ output to train its AI model, right now the platform is acting as if everyone has given it the default go-ahead to improve. the Grok tool. This AI model, Musk’s response to the success of ChatGPT, was launched in November 2023 as a “rogue” version that would respond to “spicy” questions. Initially, the chatbot was not trained with X data, according to its own specifications of the company.

At the moment, only paying subscribers of X have the ability to interact with Grok and perform searches with his help. This means that premium users of the platform are currently piggybacking on everyone else’s posts. Paradoxically, when acquiring Twitter, Musk said that its “system of lords and servants” had to end and tweeted: “Power to the people.”

Musk’s complaints about Twitter’s elitist system were about the blue checkmark, a checkmark that validated some accounts next to their name. It was the method the platform used to verify certain relevant or sensitive accounts, which were at risk of being impersonated. In this way, all users knew that the person or organization was who they claimed to be. The tycoon decided to do away with that system and turn it into a payment system, which opened the door to confusion: fake accounts appeared to be verified only by having spent a few euros in exchange for the blue checkmark.

This is precisely what prompted the European Commission to publish a preliminary opinion on 12 July warning X that it is in breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) “in areas related to dark patterns, advertising transparency and access to data for researchers”. Brussels believes that X’s new account verification policy “does not correspond to industry practice and misleads users” and also considers that the social network does not meet the requirements of transparency and accountability in relation to content moderation and advertising.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.