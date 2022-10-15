The head of SpaceX Musk said that the Russian Federation is trying to destroy the Internet Starlink in Ukraine

The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, explained the departure of the Starlink communication system from Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

“Starlink is the only communication system still working at the front – everyone else is dead. Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To protect it, SpaceX sent huge resources … Despite this, Starlink can still die, ”the American entrepreneur wrote.

Earlier, SpaceX told the Pentagon that it would no longer pay for Starlink satellite Internet service in Ukraine. At the same time, Musk did not ask for compensation for previous investments in the communications network in Ukraine, but asked the department to take on the obligation to finance Starlink services.