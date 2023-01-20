The influence of the tweet Elon Musk sent in 2018 about the delisting of the electric car manufacturer Tesla should not be overstated. Musk said this in court in San Francisco on Friday to the jurors who are considering whether the Tesla CEO committed fraud with his tweet and harmed investors. “Just because I tweet about something doesn’t mean people believe it or act on it,” Musk said.

#Elon #Musk #court #case #tweet #doesnt #people