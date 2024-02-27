SAN FRANCISCO. Elon Musk had to personally pay for 4,000 mini cakes after his company canceled an order at the last minute. San Francisco bakery Giving Pies found itself $2,000 short when Tesla canceled its order shortly before delivery. But when the small business took to social media to complain, Musk said he would fork over the money.

Musk, the world's richest man, even asked Tesla to place a new order, but the bakery said it was now so overwhelmed with customers that it was too busy to do so.

“It's amazing, I'm amazed,” Voahangy Rasetarinera, owner of the San Jose bakery, told NBC. “I'm so grateful, it's incredible, the people are amazing.” Her response came after Musk took to social media to resolve the controversy.

“I just found out about what happened,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, responding to a post published by a local broadcaster about Tesla canceling the order. «I'll sort things out with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla to do its best.”

The Giving Pies' “no” to new orders for Musk

Ms Rasetarinera also explained why Tesla's new request – for another 3,600 mini cakes – was rejected. “Unfortunately I can't cater for their event because with all the work we've done, we've run out of supplies,” she said. The mayor of San Jose was also among those who popped in for a cake and said lines for the bakery “went around the block.”

This morning I stopped by @TheGivingPies to buy a blackberry pie — and the line was wrapped around the block! It's inspiring to see our community come together to support Voahangy and her small business after a big order recently fell through. Stop by The Giving Pies at 569 W… pic.twitter.com/iLrWmVjS4j — Mayor Matt Mahan (@MattMahanSJ) February 25, 2024

“It's inspiring to see our community come together to support Voahangy and his small business after a large order fell through,” she said in a post on help support an incredible local businesswoman.” “And thanks to Elon Musk for doing the right thing by paying for the pies in the end!”