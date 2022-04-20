Home page World

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. Nevertheless, the Tesla founder does not have his own place of residence.

Austin/Anderson – As the richest person in the world, you also have to Elon Musk* Put up with accusations of an unworldly lifestyle that contributes to inequality. According to Bloomberg, Musk has a total net worth of $251 billion.

But apparently the accusation of luxury does not necessarily correspond to reality. “I don’t even own a home, I literally stay with friends,” he explained Tesla*- and SpaceX Greener in an interview with Ted Talk organizer Chris Anderson. “When I travel to the Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering happens, I take turns sleeping in friends’ guest rooms,” he adds.

Elon Musk: In Silicon Valley he stays with Larry Page

Google co-founder and then CEO Larry Page confirmed this back in 2015: When Musk travels to Silicon Valley, he sends him an email with the content: “I don’t know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?”

Elon Musk recently dethroned Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. However, he does not have his own apartment. © Political Moments/Imago

His on-off girlfriend and mother of his children, Grimes, has also spoken out about his frugal lifestyle. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that he doesn’t live “like a billionaire” but at times even “below the poverty line”. At one point she complained that she didn’t want to live on peanut butter for eight days and live in an unsafe house where she could easily be filmed by the neighbors.

Elon Musk: Two years ago he announced that he wanted to live more minimalist

Her statement relates to Musk’s primary residence, which he announced in June 2021 tweeted: A $50,000 house he rents from SpaceX. In May 2020 he had already announced via tweet that he would sell all his belongings and “own no home”. 2021 Musk sold his last property in California*.

In addition to Musk’s lifestyle, the interview also dealt with the fact that the Tesla founder recently tweeted the social network Twitter* wanting to buy. Musk said he has a contingency plan in place in case Twitter declines his $43 billion offer. However, he did not give any specific details. It might not be possible for him to take over Twitter, but theoretically he could afford it. “I have enough wealth,” he explained. (tk) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.