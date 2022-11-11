With only three weeks with the reins of Twitter in his possession, Elon Musk continues to face constant dismissals of extremely important personnel for the company. In that way, the executive has indicated that bankruptcy is an option for the future of the company.

According to an email shared to employees midweek, Musk has not only pointed out that an extra effort has to be made for Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription service, to generate half of the company’s revenue. , but has mentioned that, in case companies continue to withdraw their advertising from the social network, bankruptcy is something they could face. This was what he commented:

“Without significant subscription revenue, Twitter will most likely not survive the next economic downturn. We need about half of our revenue to be from subscription.”

This statement comes to light as Twitter’s staff is substantially reduced. Earlier in the week, thousands of workers were laid off, and others have decided to jump ship before it sinks. This is the case with the resignation of three top security officials: Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran, and Chief Compliance Officer Marianne Fogarty.

Alongside this, Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, has revealed that two employees who were hired for the purpose of maintaining companies’ advertising on Twitter, also resigned, which does not paint a positive picture for the social network. On related topics, working from home is over on Twitter. Similarly, fake accounts are already more common on this social network.

Editor’s Note:

Clearly, Elon Musk is not doing a good job. His ideas may sound good on paper, but his vision of free speech simply gives more weapons to all those who want to spread hate speech, something big companies don’t like.

Via: Guardian