Businessman and inventor Elon Musk, who previously performed a fiery dance after the presentation of the Model 3, denied rumors that Tesla would reduce the price of this car

“We are not reducing the price of the Model 3 to $ 25,000. I meant a future model that will be smaller than Model 3 “, – wrote the businessman in his microblog on Twitter.

We arent cutting the price of Model 3 to $ 25k. I was referring to a future car that will be smaller than Model 3. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2020

This clarifying tweet came shortly after economist Casey Wood reported that Musk had announced a price cut for Tesla Model 3.

He also suggested that the company could be producing 20 million e-cars a year by 2030.

Thats total market, not all Tesla. We do see Tesla reaching 20M vehicles / year probably before 2030, but that requires consistently excellent execution. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2020

As previously reported by “FACTS”, a year earlier Tesla presented in Los Angeles a new model of an electric car – a six-seater pickup Cybertruck. The presentation was vigorously discussed on the network: some compared the pickup with a stealth fighter Stealth, others – with a “coffin on wheels”.

Exclusive material about the scandal with businessman Trevor Milton, who was called “the new Elon Musk”, and his company Nikola Motor – “the killer of Tesla”, read on the website “FACTS”.

Photo from Wikipedia.

