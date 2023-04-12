Monterey.- Elon Musk is moving forward with a generative Artificial Intelligence project within Twitter, despite the fact that he recently signed an open letter calling for an industry-wide suspension of any AI development for six months, Business Insider revealed.

Furthermore, its development is ongoing as both the US and China have decided to examine whether AI tools such as ChatGPT need to be verified, amid growing concerns that the technology could be misused.

Business Insider noted that Musk recently purchased approximately 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) for Twitter.

Tech companies often use GPUs to work on large AI models, given the computational workload that new technology requires.

Musk’s generative AI project is in an early stage, Business Insider reported. However, the purchase of so much computing power would imply that the tycoon is “committed” to its development.

Musk’s AI project at Twitter consists of a large language model (LLM), according to one of Business Insider’s sources. An LLM is essentially an AI that is trained on large data sets to create sophisticated new content and text on its own.

Twitter has massive amounts of data that could train an LLM. For example, ChatGPT creator OpenAI previously had access to Twitter data for training purposes, but Musk ended that in December.

The mogul has also attracted new AI talent to Twitter. In early March, he hired engineers Igor Babuschkin and Manuel Kroiss from Alphabet’s AI research subsidiary DeepMind.

It’s unclear exactly what Twitter will use generative AI for. Possibly it would be to improve searches or for advertising, creating new images and texts to target specific audiences.