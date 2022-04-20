Elon Musk: the life of people on Mars will be dangerous and difficult

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the colonizers of Mars will not be able to count on comfortable living conditions. Musk spoke about this in an interview for TED, the recording of which is available at YouTubeproject channel.

In a conversation with the permanent curator of the TED conference, Chris Anderson, the entrepreneur said that the colonization of Mars would be a serious test for humanity. “It is very important to emphasize that life on Mars, especially in the beginning, will not be luxurious,” said the billionaire. Musk called the future experience of the colonizers “dangerous, uncomfortable, hard work.”

Describing the life of people who decided to move to another planet, the entrepreneur compared the future set of people wishing to explore Mars with the calls of the beginning of the 20th century to conquer Antarctica. “It’s dangerous, it’s uncomfortable there. You may not return. It’s hard, it’s hard work,” said Elon Musk.

Also, the colonizer of interplanetary flights told Anderson that enthusiasts who decided to fly should take the chance to “rethink the idea of ​​society.” “This is extremely important to increase the likely lifespan of humanity or consciousness,” Musk said. According to him, human civilization can die on Earth as a result of a sharp climate change, a supervolcano eruption, or a collision of the planet with a giant meteorite.

Also in an interview with TED, Musk said that he does not have his own home, but prefers to stay with friends and spends money only on really necessary amenities.