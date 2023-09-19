According to Elon Musk, it is nonsense that there will be a new Gigafactory here in Saudi Arabia.

It all started with a gigantic factory for Tesla. There are now several, spread across several continents. America, Asia, Europe. There are of course still areas where Tesla is not located with its own factory. The Middle East, for example. According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla was interested in a factory in Saudi Arabia.

Nonsense, says Musk

Tesla is said to be in early talks with Saudi Arabia about a potential factory. Complete nonsense, says Elon Musk in response to X. According to him, it is “another article with misinformation from WSJ,” according to the CEO of the social network. The Wall Street Journal broke the news based on sources close to the fire.

Perhaps the situation is different after all, with this adamant denial from Elon Musk. The fact is that Tesla needs more factories to continue to grow rapidly. It is not known where these will be located. Saudi Arabia is apparently not on the agenda, if Elon is to be believed.

4 factories

Tesla currently has four factories in total. Two in the US, the first in Fremont, California and the other in Texas. The third factory is in Shanghai, China and the fourth is located in Berlin, Germany. A new factory will be built in Mexico. So much for the official confirmations. It is not known what else is in the pipeline.

