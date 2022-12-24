Elon Musk denied information about the removal of the function #ThereIsHelp from Twitter

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk denied Reuters reports that #ThereIsHelp was being removed from the social network, including one that promoted suicide prevention hotlines.

“The feature still works. This is fake news. Twitter does not prevent suicide,” the entrepreneur wrote in his account.

The #ThereIsHelp feature displays the contacts of support organizations in different countries at the top of specific search queries. Users can seek help with issues such as mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and natural disasters.

Earlier, Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that Elon Musk ordered the removal of this feature from the platform. Twitter’s head of trust and security, Ella Irwin, later commented on the situation, saying the company had “fixed and updated” the feature.