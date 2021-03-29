Elon musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, used his profile on the social network Twitter to generate a new controversy that quickly closed, since deleted a series of tweets provocative against Apple.

The richest man in the world claimed that the electric vehicle maker will overtake Apple to become “the largest company” within hours after the United States labor authorities ordered to delete another message posted on Twitter.

According to the images captured by numerous Twitter users, Musk, in response to a user who indicated that autonomous driving of vehicles will allow Tesla to overtake Apple, replied: “I think there is a greater than 0% chance that Tesla could be the biggest company“.

The businessman added shortly after “probably in a few months”.

Elon Musk believes that Tesla, his car company, will overtake Apple in the “coming months.” Photo: EFE.

The two tweets Musk’s were later deleted without much explanation but in the past, comments on the Tesla CEO’s social network brought him serious problems both him and the car company.

Elon Musk’s controversial record

Yesterday, the National Council on Labor Relations of the United States ordered Musk to delete a tweet in which threatened all 10,000 employees of Tesla with the loss of their options on the shares of the company if they decide to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that represents workers in the sector.

In May 2018, Musk tweeted that “nothing is stopping Tesla employees at our assembly plant from unionizing. They could do it tomorrow if they wanted to. But Why pay dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2 times better than when the plant was UAW and everyone already has health insurance. “

Also in 2018, Musk wrote another tweet that got the businessman in serious trouble with the Securities Market Commission (SEC) from the United States, which accused him of fraud for saying on Twitter that he had obtained funding for take Tesla out of the bag and buy the shares at $ 420 per share.

Elon Musk calls himself Tesla’s Tecnorey on his Twitter profile. Photo: capture.

After the SEC sued Musk and Tesla, the two parties reached a settlement whereby the company and the businessman each paid one. fine of 20 million of dollars.

In 2019, Musk violated the terms of the agreement and Tesla was obliged to monitor all communications written, including tweets, from the employer.

A few days ago, Chase Gharrity, a Tesla investor, filed a lawsuit against the South African millionaire claiming that his posts on Twitter caused investors billions of dollars in losses and violated the 2018 agreement with the SEC.

Gharrity also accuses the company’s board of directors of failing to take “the necessary steps to ensure that Tesla has an independent chief legal officer and to ensure that Musk does not inappropriately interfere with the chief legal officer’s job of representing Tesla’s best interests.”

With information from EFE.

SL