American tycoon, Elon Musk has defended his decision to replace the platform’s famous blue bird logo with a simple “X” in black and white, arguing that it seeks to transform the business into a broad platform for communications and financial transactions.

Musk describes this vision as “everything app”. According to his statements, the logo change is not just a matter of image, but represents an ambitious approach to the future of Twitter, the changes have just begun and there would be many more.

The application X that Elon Musk imagines, aims to connect Twitter infrastructure with x.coma web address that currently functions as a routing service to Twitter. The idea is to create a platform that integrates communications, multimedia and financial functionalities, allowing users to manage their entire financial world from the same application. This could go beyond the 140-character messages that characterized Twitter in its early days, and is heading towards a more complete and versatile experience.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has expressed her support for Musk’s vision for X. In addition to the communication and multimedia features, Yaccarino mentions that the platform will include fintech features such as payments and banking. His arrival at the company has been key, as it is challenged to restore the trust of both advertisers and users after a series of abrupt changes executed by Musk that have affected Twitter’s ad revenue.

Amid competition with Meta Platforms and its Threads app, Musk has noted that Twitter’s ad revenue has been cut in half. So the name change to X has brought attention to the social platform, but it remains to be seen if it will be able to make up for any loss of brand value that may have occurred. Despite this, Musk sees WeChat, Tencent Holdings’ super app used by most Chinese for various services, as an inspiration for modeling X.

Specific details about how the changes will be implemented and what exact features X will include are not yet known.. Users and experts are waiting for the evolution of Twitter towards this new stage. The focus on online commerce, banking and payments represents a bold bet, but also poses challenges around security, privacy and platform reliability.

Twitter’s name and logo change to X marks the start of a broader transformation for the platform. Elon Musk’s vision aims to make Twitter a more complete experience and integrated, facilitating the financial life of users within the same application. However, the path will be key to maintaining Twitter’s appeal in a highly competitive market.

The arrival of new functionalities and services will be a determining factor for the success of X and its ability to attract both users and advertisers in the future. The next stage of Twitter is underway, and the digital world will be watching its next moves.