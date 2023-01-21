Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified on Friday in the US state of California in a fraud trial in which he is accused of lying in tweets about the sale of the company and eventual delisting of the same from the stock exchange, which harmed the company shareholders.

Angry investors blame Musk for suffering a multi-million dollar loss in 2018 over “fake tweets” about securing secured funding to pay shareholders $420 a share. These publications sent Tesla’s share price on a roller coaster ride.

Shareholders accuse the tycoon of having acted recklessly in an effort to get the most out of investors who had bet against the company.

Musk, who bought Twitter last October, downplayed the power of his posts. “The causal relationship clearly does not exist just because of a tweet,” said the businessman, in a 30-minute deposition that will continue next Monday. The trial is expected to last three weeks.