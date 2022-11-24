Musk said in a tweet: “The people have said their word. The general amnesty begins next week.”

Thursday’s tweet was a continuation of a previous tweet he published on Wednesday, in which he asked the tweeters to answer a question in a referendum: “Is Twitter supposed to grant a general amnesty for frozen accounts, provided they have not violated the law or sent explicit spam?”

And 72.4 percent of the tweets answered Musk’s question with “yes,” while 27.6 percent of them answered “no.”