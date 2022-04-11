Since his appointment to the board was announced on Tuesday (Apr 5), Musk has posted research and criticism of the platform.

The newest shareholder of twitter, Elon Musk, decided not to join the board of directors of the social network. The information was released by the company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, at dawn on Monday (11.Apr.2022).

Last week, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX bought 9.2% of Twitter. When the acquisition announcement was made last Monday (Apr 4), the shares of the social media platform soared up to 30.6% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The next day, Musk’s appointment to the company’s board of directors was announced. The decision, however, suffered a setback over the weekend.

“Elon’s appointment to the committee would be made official on April 9, but he reported that morning that he would no longer be on the board.”, wrote Agrawai in a communiqué. “I believe it’s for the best”, he added.

“We always value the contribution of our shareholders, whether or not they are on our board. Elon is our largest shareholder and we will remain open to his contributions.”, said the CEO of Twitter, without explaining the reason for the reversal.

The social network board has 11 members. If he joined the group, the billionaire’s term would run until 2024.

Since buying shares in Twitter, Musk has shared some of his plans for the social network, such as the possibility of edit the tweets and creating a signature premium.

He also did research on the company’s future with users of the social network. Musk is a big Twitter user. His account has over 81 million followers.

On a post on Saturday, the billionaire asked: “Is Twitter dying?”

He also criticized the company’s products and suggested that Twitter remove ads from the service altogether. Most of Twitter’s revenue comes from ads.

Under Twitter’s corporate policies, its board members are required to act in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

By not joining the Twitter board, Musk will also not have to comply with an agreement signed with the company, in which he promised not to buy more than 14.9% of the shares of the social network and not to take control of it.