Home page world

Of: Julian Bauman

split

Tesla boss Elon Musk apparently wanted to go to Berghain in Berlin. Because of the “Peace” lettering on the facade of the cult club, he ultimately changed his mind. © IMAGO/Roland Owsnitzki & Britta Pedersen/dpa (photomontage: BW24).

Elon Musk wanted to visit the “Berghain” in Berlin. However, because the club says “Peace” on the wall, the Tesla boss changed his mind.

Stuttgart/Berlin – More and more Tesla brand electric cars are on German roads. Since March 25, the US company has also been producing the popular vehicles in Germany. Tesla opened a gigafactory in Grünheide* and delivered the first cars “Made in Germany”. One of the premiere customers of the German Tesla factory was an entrepreneur from the Tübingen district. the Mann traveled a long way to personally pick up his Tesla from Elon Musk (BW24* reported).

The Tesla boss is apparently still at the location of his latest Gigafactory and used this fact to immerse himself in Berlin’s nightlife last weekend. Accordingly, the richest person in the world wanted to visit one of the most famous clubs in the world. A slogan on the wall of the techno club “Berghain” in the district of Friedrichshain made the visionary change his plans. At least that’s what emerges from a tweet that Elon Musk posted on Sunday (April 3).

Elon Musk in Berlin nightlife: did the Tesla boss fail because of the “Berghain” bouncers?

The “Berghain” in Berlin is one of the most well-known and also one of the most controversial techno clubs in the world. On the one hand, he is known for the often revealing parties that last the whole weekend, but on the other hand also for the very tough selection process at the door of the club. Many waiting visitors are turned away for reasons that the operators do not publicly communicate. Reports often speak of the “toughest door in Berlin”. It is currently speculated that the strict bouncers around Sven Marquard even rejected the Tesla boss personally. In his tweet, however, Elon Musk himself gives another reason why he decided against visiting “Berghain”.

the image refers in a report to several eyewitnesses who claim to have seen the multi-billionaire in several Berlin clubs since Friday (April 1). Musk is said to have been seen at the Kitkat fetish club and the Sysiphos electro club, among others. According to the Tesla boss’s tweet, he was also in front of “Berghain” over the weekend, but decided against a visit at short notice. “They wrote ‘Peace’ on the wall of Berghain,” Elon Musk tweeted. “I refused entry.” On the facade of the Berlin cult club, the word “Peace” has actually been on the facade of the Berlin cult club since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, flanked by two doves of peace on Ukrainian flags.

Tesla boss declares rejection of the word “peace” at the cult club “Berghain”

Elon Musk, who is not only co-founder and boss of Tesla, but also head of the space company SpaceX, has been committed to the people of the Eastern European country since the beginning of the Ukraine war. For example, Elon Musk unlocked Tesla charging stations for anyone fleeing Ukraine in electric cars*. It therefore sounds rather unusual that he is particularly bothered by the word “peace” on the facade of “Berghain”. Only a few times after his first tweet in relation to the Berlin cult club, the visionary followed suit. “Peace. Peace? I hate that word,” he wrote. “Those who care about peace (myself included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace, well…”

On Twitter, however, some users suspect that the powerful Tesla boss simply failed because of the bouncers at “Berghain”. For example, one user refers to US DJ Felix Da Housecat, who was denied entry in 2015 and who subsequently accused the club of racism. “I never thought that not coming to Berghain would affect anyone worse than Felix Da Housecat,” she writes. “But here we are.” *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.