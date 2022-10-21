Not too long ago, Elon Musk had a change of heart about his regrets about acquiring Twitter, and the closer the closing date of the deal gets, the more rumors of corporate decisions spread. And now, it has been detected that according to a report, the owner of the Tesla company would be about to make massive layoffs when the platform passes into his hands. What is said on sites like Bloomberg, the staff that should leave their post would be approximately 75% of the employees, and the reason for the decision has not really been specified. If you take into account the numbers that are currently 7,000, the total dismissal would be about 5,600 who will have to say goodbye to the blue company. It is worth mentioning that the main lawyer of the social network has spread some possibilities of what can happen, but they have not yet been made official by Musk himself. Even so, since the purchase by the businessman was announced, the employees are fearing for the future of what will happen when he assumes power. Musk has made it clear for months that he plans to give the platform a fresh air, especially in terms of eliminating bots that are initially dedicated to spam advertising and harmful messages. For their part, people don’t know if that “fresh air” comment also means laying off many employees to bring in a whole new workforce. The agreement would be closing on October 28. Via: Bloomberg

