A few days ago there was a historic event, because the billionaire Elon Musk announced that it would be buying from the social network Twitter, with the purpose of implementing a better freedom of expression towards users. This means that the businessman is already generating some somewhat controversial ideas, since he could start charging for inserting tweets on websites.

According to what is mentioned by a medium known as Reuters, Musk would be charging for inserting or citing tweets from verified accounts, an idea that large companies and even influencers may not like. But apparently this is not new, since the idea was already cooking from his plans to do with the company for about 44 billion dollars.

Elon Musk for a long time has been thinking about how to make Twitter a profitable company, and now that he owns it, we may see changes as soon as he gets the baton. The millionaire has always seen the way to get money from anywhere, and the investment he made with the blue social network is not an expense made in vain.

Despite all the questionable comments, one of the project’s co-founders says it was the best thing for the company, telling Musk as the solution you trusted. For his part, the tycoon wants to reduce the price of Twitter Bluea subscription service that gets rid of advertising as well as unfollowed users who need to be in TLs.

editor’s note: Elon Musk is now more present than ever in the media thanks to this purchase, some think that everything will go to ruin and others are very excited to learn about the changes. For now, we just have to wait to see what the opinion of the now new owner of the company is.

Via: Reuters