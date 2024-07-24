For those who don’t know, in recent years Elon Musk has tried to bet on putting its brand of Tesla in Mexicoand that with the sale of some models of electric cars, which although they are attractive, are not bought by a large part of the public because of how expensive they tend to be. That is what has made them want to put a plant of these products in Santa Catarina, Nuevo Leon; but it seems that this decision may end up not being carried out.

Musk has stated that the construction of the plant Tesla could be cancelled if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections United States in 2024 and is keeping its promise to impose high tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico. The executive said it would be illogical to make a significant investment in the country under such circumstances, where no profit would be seen.

It is worth mentioning that the company had planned to begin construction of its Gigafactory in Santa Catarina, Nuevo Leon, in 2026with the support of state incentives offered by the Mexican government. However, the start of the works, initially scheduled for March 2018, 2023had already been postponed due to high interest rates.

The businessman also noted that Tesla is focused on increasing production at its current facilities and developing new projects, such as the robotaxi and the humanoid robot. Optimuswhich will be manufactured at the Texas plant. Musk’s statement reflects the business’ uncertainty over possible changes in US trade policy.

Via: Reuters

Author’s note: If the company is actually established, will the cars be bought en masse? That question is very difficult to answer.