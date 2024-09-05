Elon Musk to lead Trump’s government oversight committeeThe former president of the United States himself announced the role that the CEO of X would play for the White House in the event of a victory by the Tycoon in the US presidential elections in November, announcing that he had accepted Musk’s proposal to create the commission, adding that it would be led by the CEO of Tesla.

“At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his full and complete support, I will be creating a government efficiency commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the finances and performance of the entire federal government,” he said. “And Elon, because he’s not too busy, has agreed to lead this task force,” the former US president revealed at an event at the Economic Club of New York.

“We have to do this. We can’t continue as we are doing now,” Trump added in a speech in which he addressed other issues such as imposing tariffs on imports or permanently cutting taxes, if he reaches the White House. In response, Musk wrote on his X account that he was “willing to serve the United States if the opportunity arose” and that he would do so without the need for a salary.title or recognition. Last month, Musk proposed, in a conversation with Trump that was live-streamed on X, the possibility of creating an oversight commission to ensure that taxpayer money is spent properly.